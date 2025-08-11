‎The Director General, Bureau of Community Communications in Ekiti State, Mary Oso Omotoso, has described Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Council as a routine governance move that is long overdue....

‎The Director General, Bureau of Community Communications in Ekiti State, Mary Oso Omotoso, has described Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Council as a routine governance move that is long overdue.

He appealed to the public to disregard any attempt to paint it in a negative light.

‎Reacting to the development on Monday, Omotoso emphasised that cabinet reshuffles are a normal part of political administration and pointed out that previous governments in Ekiti carried out similar actions much earlier in their tenure.

‎“Cabinet reshuffle ought to have even been done long before now. This is not new. All appointments are at the pleasure of Mr. Governor,” she stated

‎She added that Governor Oyebanji has so far run with the largest and longest-serving cabinet in the history of Ekiti State while demonstrating his inclusive leadership style and patience in evaluating the performance of his team.

‎“Other Governors before BAO used to dissolve at two years. This Governor has given his team more time than any of his predecessors,” she added.

‎Omotoso further observed that the decision to dissolve the cabinet barely two months before the governorship primary proves that Governor Oyebanji is not desperate for power.