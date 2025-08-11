The Director General, Bureau of Community Communications in Ekiti State, Mary Oso Omotoso, has described Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Council as a routine governance move that is long overdue.
He appealed to the public to disregard any attempt to paint it in a negative light.
Reacting to the development on Monday, Omotoso emphasised that cabinet reshuffles are a normal part of political administration and pointed out that previous governments in Ekiti carried out similar actions much earlier in their tenure.
“Cabinet reshuffle ought to have even been done long before now. This is not new. All appointments are at the pleasure of Mr. Governor,” she stated
She added that Governor Oyebanji has so far run with the largest and longest-serving cabinet in the history of Ekiti State while demonstrating his inclusive leadership style and patience in evaluating the performance of his team.
“Other Governors before BAO used to dissolve at two years. This Governor has given his team more time than any of his predecessors,” she added.
Omotoso further observed that the decision to dissolve the cabinet barely two months before the governorship primary proves that Governor Oyebanji is not desperate for power.