The Southwest Security network codenamed Amotekun has commenced recruitment of personnel in Ekiti State.

Application online is open to Persons between the ages of 18 and 60 who have a minimum qualification of the Primary School leaving certificate.

According to the Corps Commander, Brig- General Joe Komolafe, the applicants would be required to get a letter from their traditional rulers to affirm their character and origin.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi and the state House of Assembly signed the bill backing the establishment of the network, into law in March.

The network is aimed at ending incessant kidnappings, killings, and other heinous crimes in the region.