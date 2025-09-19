The Ekiti State Government has announced a ban on graduation ceremonies for pupils in kindergarten, nursery, primary, and secondary schools, affecting both public and private institutions. The directive will come into force beginning with the 2025/2026 academic session. This decision was detailed in...

The Ekiti State Government has announced a ban on graduation ceremonies for pupils in kindergarten, nursery, primary, and secondary schools, affecting both public and private institutions.

The directive will come into force beginning with the 2025/2026 academic session.

This decision was detailed in an official circular issued by the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Mike Omolayo.

According to the circular, the move aims to ease the financial burden on parents and eliminate the excesses often associated with such celebrations.

In addition to the ban, the government reaffirmed its policy on textbook usage in schools.

Primary school book reviews will continue on a six-year cycle, while the review schedule for secondary schools has been adjusted from every three years to every four years.

The circular also encouraged parents and guardians to reuse textbooks by passing them down to younger siblings, provided the books remain in good condition.