The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the alleged mutilation of a 16-year-old boy’s scrotum in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area....

The Osun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in connection with the alleged mutilation of a 16-year-old boy’s scrotum in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area.

Police spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, stating that the incident occurred on July 26, 2025.

According to Ojelabi, three of the suspects, residents of Apomu, had gone to the Arademi area of Ikire to cultivate farmland. After clearing grass, two of them allegedly lured the teenager to a secluded bush, cut open his abdomen in an attempt to remove vital organs, and eventually removed his scrotum.

They reportedly fled when the victim raised the alarm.

“The police, when contacted, immediately moved to the scene, took the victim to a hospital for medical attention, and later referred him to the University College Hospital,” Ojelabi said.

He added that the incident led to the arrest of eight suspects linked to the crime.

In a separate operation, police arrested two suspected cult members believed to be operating around the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree. The suspects were picked up on July 30 in front of the institution.

Other arrests in July include a suspect who robbed a victim of an iPhone 11 at Oke Baale, Osogbo; another found with a cut-to-size gun after being stopped while riding a motorcycle in Sedona, Ede; and one suspect apprehended for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a mosque.