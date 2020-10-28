The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October the 29th as a public holiday to mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola announced this on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Mohammed Manga, Mr Aregbesola congratulated the Muslim faithful for witnessing the occasion.

He urged them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, and perseverance which were the virtues of the Holy Prophet, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.