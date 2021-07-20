Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has urged Nigerians to reflect on the reason for the season as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

In a statement, Umar Farouq called for prayers to unite the country and reduce humanitarian crises including internal displacement, refugees, hunger, killings and terrorism.

“Let us continue to pray for the unity of the country especially the vulnerable among us. May Allah grant us peace as we celebrate Eid and may we witness more celebrations as a united nation”, She said.

The Minister said a peaceful Nigeria will reduce the number of displaced and vulnerable people in the country.

“If we spend less on IDPs and victims of communal clashes, cattle rustlings or banditry, government can channel such funds to other capital projects.”

Advertisement

Umar Farouq promised that the government will continue to do everything within its power to ensure a country that all Nigerians will be proud of.