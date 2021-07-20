Former Sokoto state governor and Senate Committee on Defence Chairman Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has said he believes that tolerance, love, respect for one another, and fervent prayers are some of the most plausible ways out of Nigeria’s current difficulties.

Senator Wamakko stated this in his Sallah message, which was signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani, and made available to journalists in Sokoto.

According to him, Nigeria’s current woes, including recurring security challenges, are not unique to the country.

Senator Wamakko stated that these are regular global occurrences in the history of developing nations, and that despite their surreal and overwhelming nature, Nigeria will overcome them soon.

He said to achieve this, requires the effort of all the peace loving and law abiding citizens to renew their belief in unity, indivisibility and socioeconomic development of the country.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to complement the ongoing efforts of the three tiers of government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to effectively combat the current security challenges facing the nation.

Wamakko, who represents the Sokoto North Senatorial District, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s steadfast commitment to ensuring Nigeria’s security and development.

He congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state, Nigeria, and around the world, noting that the solemn period calls for festivities as well as thoughtful observations.