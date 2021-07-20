Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has called on leaders to have the fear of God and work towards solving the challenges facing the country.

The Sultan made the call at his palace during his Eid-el-Kabir message where he said the existing hardship in the country is of great concern and need proper measures to be addressed.

He said the current reality is that, the people are in need of the leaders commitment to address the high rate of poverty, insecurity, hunger and other challenges facing the country.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar called on security agencies to provide adequate security for farmers to enable them access their farms and produce enough food to address the imminent food shortage responsible for high cost of food items in the country.