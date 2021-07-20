Governor Yahaya Bello has greeted citizens of Kogi State and Muslim Ummah across the world on this year celebration of the Eid Kabir while urging them to persist in Love, kindness and peaceful co-existence.

He mentioned that the lessons of sacrifice, patience and faith as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim in the cause of his earthly journey should be imbibed by Muslim faithful and other brethren

Governor Bello’s message was contained in a press statement on Monday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu.

The Governor urged that good gestures and acts of kindness should be extended to those who are less privileged in the society as an extension of Allah’s Love and benevolence to humanity while such acts should not be restricted only to the festival

He expressed that Kogi State Government would continue to ensure a safe and secured environment where everyone could celebrate such a joyous season to the fullest while urging citizens to conduct themselves peacefully in the cause of the festivity

Advertisement

Governor Bello asserted that Kogi State has enjoyed a more robust integration between religion and ethnic differences adding that such could be replicated across the nation if citizens see themselves first as Nigerians before any other disparities.

The Governor mentioned that periods like this, faithful should offer prayers for the peace of our dear nation and also for leadership across all levels as such would be very effective

while wishing citizens a peaceful celebration Bello noted that his government remained committed to delivering a state which would be on a path of progress and development.