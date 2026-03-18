The Kaduna State Police Command has rolled out comprehensive security measures ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities. The command deployed personnel across Eid grounds, markets, highways and other strategic locations. The Command has also banned the use of fireworks and knockouts, warning that violators will be arrested and prosecuted. Residents are…...

The Kaduna State Police Command has rolled out comprehensive security measures ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

The command deployed personnel across Eid grounds, markets, highways and other strategic locations.

The Command has also banned the use of fireworks and knockouts, warning that violators will be arrested and prosecuted.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements to security agencies.

Authorities say the measures are aimed at ensuring a peaceful and hitch-free celebration.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Tuesday, declared Thursday, 19 March, and Friday, 20 March 2026, as public holidays to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared the Eid-el-Fitr holiday on behalf of the Federal Government.

Tunji-Ojo extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Minister urged Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month.

Although the Ramadan crescent has not been sighted, Muslim faithful around the world patiently await the sighting of the moon to end the fasting for the year 1447 AH.