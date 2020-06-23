The Egyptian government said it plans to invest 34 billion Egyptian pounds ( about $2.1 billion) to finance agriculture in the 2020 / 21 financial year.

Planning minister, Hala El Saeed, said more attention will be given to water and irrigation.

The government is targeting increased productivity in agriculture by 14.5% in the next fiscal year.

The Egyptian agriculture sector’s contribution to GDP is expected to expand by more than 15%.

In the same way, agriculture exports are projected to rise by 10%…bringing in $2.7 billion yo the government.

Egypt practices labour intensive agriculture which provides jobs for many rural dwellers while feeding industries with raw materials.