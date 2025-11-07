The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has praised the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, for constructing a new multi-purpose hall at the command’s headquarters, describing it as “a foundation for vision, progress, and excellent service.” Egbet...

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has praised the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, for constructing a new multi-purpose hall at the command’s headquarters, describing it as “a foundation for vision, progress, and excellent service.”

Egbetokun gave the commendation on Thursday during the foundation-laying ceremony of the IGP Egbetokun Conference Hall at the Lagos Police Command, Ikeja.

He noted that Lagos represents a unique security environment and often serves as a model for policing innovation across Nigeria.

The new hall, which replaces an old facility, will not only serve as a conference centre but also accommodate various operational needs of the command.

“As we lay these bricks, we are also laying hope and building stronger bonds for efficient policing, professionalism, discipline, and excellent service,” the IGP said.

Egbetokun urged other Commissioners of Police nationwide to emulate the Lagos Command’s initiative, stressing the importance of investing in infrastructure to enhance service delivery within the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking on national security matters, the IGP assured Nigerians that the Force was fully prepared for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election scheduled for Saturday.

He said senior officers had been deployed to coordinate and supervise all security agencies involved in election duties, assuring voters of a safe environment to exercise their franchise.

“The Nigeria Police do not have a candidate in this election. Our loyalty remains with the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Egbetokun stated.

He also disclosed that preparations were in top gear across all commands for the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities, assuring citizens of adequate security to ensure safe travel and celebrations.

Addressing the recent rise in banditry and kidnapping, the Police Chief emphasised the need for a community-based approach to tackling insecurity.

“Security is not something provided in silos; all hands must work in synergy with other security agencies and communities across Nigeria,” he said.

Egbetokun further appealed to citizens to support security agencies by refraining from spreading false information, which could undermine national security efforts.