The Federal Government says it is intensifying efforts to prevent disruptions in Nigeria’s health sector as talks with doctors and nurses resume this Friday.

Health and Social Welfare Minister, Professor Ali Pate, disclosed this after Wednesday’s Executive Council of the Federation meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

He emphasized that the government has withdrawn a controversial circular that had sparked unrest among some professionals, confirming that Negotiations on allowances and other pending welfare issues are ongoing.

The Minister also said Council acknowledged the dedication of health workers despite existing challenges in the system.

As part of ongoing reforms in the health sector, the Council approved the upgrade of the Oncology Centre at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The project, estimated at ₦3.7 billion, is one of several steps under President Tinubu’s plan to modernize healthcare infrastructure nationwide.