The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has described effective control of illicit drug abuse as a huge step towards ending kidnapping, banditry and other insecurity challenges facing the country.

Adebo Ogundoyin who spoke as the key note speaker at the symposium organized by the Oyo State Government to mark the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking lamented the continuous rise of Drug Abuse among youths, which has made it to become one of the most disturbing public health concerns in the country.

According to him, most crimes committed by the youths and even older suspects which are either under investigation at our Police Station or before the courts were committed under the influence of drug.

While charging the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to put more efforts and advance sophistication in the war against abuse and traffick of harmful substances like Opioid (the most harmful drug nowadays), Cannabis (the most abused today in Nigeria), Cocaine, Heroin, Codeine, Tramadol,Blue Pills, Amphetamine, Colorado (also known as Black Mamba, Amsterdam, Gold, Devil’s Weeds, Mary Joy, Tai High,Legal High), Ogundoyin called on all stakeholders in government, individuals, parents, religious bodies, community leaders, NGOs and corporate organizations to support the fight against drug abuse and trafficking of illicit substances.