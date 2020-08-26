The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to return another tranche of recovered loot to the Kwara state government.

The new head of the Ilorin zonal head of the EFCC, Mr. Kazeem Oseni disclosed this during a courtesy call on the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq.

The amount is one hundred and thirty million naira.

This is the second time that the anti-graft agency will be returning money to the coffers of the Kwara state government.

Mr. Oseni said the money was recovered from some public officials.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the EFCC for its effort and promised to support the agency.