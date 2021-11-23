EFCC Releases Fani-Kayode after 7 Hour Interrogation in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released a former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, following a 7 hour interrogation at its Lagos Zonal office in Ikoyi.

The Anti Graft agency had earlier invited the Former Minister to its office to answer questions on allegation of forgery and alteration of documents.

He arrived the Lagos Zonal office of the commission around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon and departed around 8pm after interrogation by officials of the agency.

His invitation was due to allegation of forgery and alteration of documents including a Doctor’s report to secure an adjournment on his alleged money laundering case before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi Lagos.

Fani Kayode had been on trial over alleged money laundering and graft during his time in government.

He has failed to appear in court for a period of time and this has stalled his trial over the chrges preferred against him by the Commission.