The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, March 18, 2026 handed over a total sum of N3,936,145, 822 ( Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty Six Million, One Hundred and Forty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Two Naira) to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC Ltd. The…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, March 18, 2026 handed over a total sum of N3,936,145, 822 ( Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty Six Million, One Hundred and Forty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Two Naira) to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, NNPC Ltd.

The presentation was made on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede by the Secretary to the Commission, Mohammed Hammajoda in a brief ceremony at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja.

In his remark at the occasion, Hammajoda reiterated the commitment of the Commission to the task of curbing economic and financial crimes, stressing that the funds were recovered through diligent investigation and professional uncovering of fraudulent engagements by some actors in the NNPCL.

“On behalf of the Executive Chairman, we will continue to put ourselves on the line to serve over 220 million Nigerians. Along the line, many of our colleagues have paid the price and others will still pay the price as we continue to do our work with courage and integrity. We will serve and continue to serve this country. So, on behalf of the EFCC, I present the sum of Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty Six million, One Hundred and Forty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Two Naira to you”, he said.

Receiving the funds on behalf of NNPC, the Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mumuni Dagazau excitedly thanked the Commission for its assistance in the recovery “which goes to show the core unity that exists in our system”

“NNPC over the years has had its struggles and challenges and one thing we have always tried to do is correct the system. When the opportunity came for this recovery from your people that handled this, it was something I was really proud of. I was also happy that we brought it to EFCC to help and support us. We are very excited, for me this is a great day for us, we will continue to rely on you for assistance, and this is a real commitment for us moving forward”