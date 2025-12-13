The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims of political bias, insisting that its operations are strictly apolitical. The anti-graft agency was reacting to allegations by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who claimed that the EFCC revoked his ba...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims of political bias, insisting that its operations are strictly apolitical.

The anti-graft agency was reacting to allegations by former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who claimed that the EFCC revoked his bail over his alleged attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi State.

Malami, who is currently under investigation by the commission, is facing 18 allegations bordering on money laundering, abuse of office and terrorism financing.

In response, the EFCC maintained that its actions are guided solely by the law and due process, and not by political considerations.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Friday, Malami’s Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka, said the former AGF had fully complied with all bail conditions imposed on him by the commission.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Abubakar Malami, SAN did not default on any bail condition. His bail was revoked by the EFCC following his attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi State, not because he failed or refused to comply with any lawful requirement,” he had said.

However, in a statement on Saturday, the EFCC described the claims as “false”.

“Administrative bail is a discretionary temporary reprieve that allows a suspect to be released on stated conditions pending conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court,” the EFCC said.

“To this effect, after his brief interrogation on November 28, 2025, Malami was offered provisional bail hinged on five requirements. He has neither met any of the requirements nor shown readiness to keep faith with them.

“He was due back for further interrogation on December 1, 2025 , but in a curious twist, the former Minister pleaded with his investigators through a letter written to the Commission on December 4, 2025, to allow him to attend to his ‘ill-health’.

“The Commission compassionately granted his plea even while his bail conditions had not been met.

“He was initially required to commence reporting for further investigations on December 1, 2025 but this had to be deferred to December 4, 2025 largely owing to his ‘Request for an Adjournment on Grounds of Ill- Health’.

The commission added that Malami neither provided a medical report nor credible proof of ill-health to the EFCC.

“The EFCC cannot allow the latitude granted the former Minister on his health stand in the way of investigations,” EFCC said.

“On this score, he was invited again on December 8, 2025 for further interrogation and detained until the pending bail conditions are met.

“Evidently, the former minister’s claims of revocation of bail by the EFCC are untenable. It is equally ridiculous to insinuate that the Commission barred him ‘from granting media interviews and from participating in political activities in Kebbi State’.

“Such bogus claims from a former chief law officer of the nation are strange, as the EFCC has no interest in the political affiliation of its suspects. It bears reiterating that the Commission is apolitical. A former governor and ranking member of the ruling party was recently arraigned for alleged contract fraud.

“The Commission wishes to advise Malami to expend his energy on meeting the five bail conditions he acknowledged and signed on November 28, 2025.

“It would also serve his interest to cooperate with his team of interrogators rather than dissipate energy in whipping up sentiments through false claims in the media.”