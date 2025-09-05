The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a Lagos-based real estate mogul, Olasijibomi Ogundele, popularly known as Sujimoto, wanted over allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering. The anti-graft agency disclosed in a wanted notice signed by its Head of Media and Publici...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has declared a Lagos-based real estate mogul, Olasijibomi Ogundele, popularly known as Sujimoto, wanted over allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering.

The anti-graft agency disclosed in a wanted notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, shared on the agency’s official X handle on Friday, urging members of the public with credible information about Ogundele’s whereabouts to come forward.

The post reads, “The public is hereby notified that Olasijibomi Ogundele of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of diversion of funds and money laundering.

“Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State. His last known address is: G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices, or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng, or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

Although controversies have swirled around the operations of Sujimoto Luxury Construction, particularly championed by a self-acclaimed real estate sanity advocate, Scott Iguma, who took to Instagram to commend the declaration by the agency.

EFCC is yet to disclose the full length of the allegations, speculations suggest that the magnitude of the supposed crime committed has warranted the declaration by the agency.

The company is known for its luxurious real estate developments in Lagos, particularly in Ikoyi and Banana Island, gaining prominence in Nigeria’s luxury property market, with projects valued in billions of naira.

