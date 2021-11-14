EFCC arrests man for $200,000 cryptocurrency scam in Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal Command, have arrested one Precious Ofure Omonkhoa for allegedly engaging in a bitcoin investment scam.

He was apprehended in the Ikoyi area of Lagos , after the Commission received credible intelligence about his illegal activities.

He allegedly pretended to be Moshem Cnich, a Swedish national, in order to defraud unsuspecting victims out of their money by claiming to run a bitcoin scheme in which people invest money in order to make huge returns.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect engaged in a dating scam and had defrauded two victims in Canada.

Upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to have laundered the proceeds of his fraudulent activities by purchasing a piece of land worth $150,000 through bitcoin from CASA-Cubana, a project being run by the Cubana Group.

A bitcoin wallet containing $50,000 was discovered during his arrest.

According to the anti-graft agency, the suspect will be charged in court soon.