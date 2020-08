Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested four undergraduates of the University of Port-Harcourt over alleged $111,500 fraud.

The quartet, who allegedly defrauded 15 victims of $111,500 (One Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Five Hundred United States Dollars) are Prince Hyacinth; Rex Emadifie Oghene, Odili Ifeayi and Uduak Samuel Williams.

They were picked up on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from their hideout at Port Harcourt.