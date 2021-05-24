The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested four suspected fraudsters at a popular Hotel in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects: Igba Simon, Edigbo Oibe Fredrick, Sunday Nazarethe and one other, were rounded up by operatives of the Commission sequel to credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The EFCC said at the point of arrest, Simon Igba was in possession of a Toyota Corolla car recently acquired and an iPhone X. More iPhones, Macbook Air and Modems, were among items recovered from the remaining suspects.

They will soon be charged to court.