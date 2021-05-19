The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, arrested a former soldier, Adebisi Jamiu, and 33 others for alleged internet fraud in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The suspects were apprehended in various locations in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Jamiu, a 22-year-old former soldier, and the other suspects were detained after confirmed information about their suspected involvement in cybercrime.



The other suspects include Muritala Olaniyi Lateef, Wasiu Olajide, Wasiu Sadiq, Olaniran Abiodun, Ayodeji Tosin, Olaniran Tayo, Oginni Oluwaseun, Oginni Olatunde, Ojuade Oluwafemi and Ibrahim Wande.

Others are Oladiran Olayinka, Akinjobi Akinwunmi, Abayomi Aderohunmi, Olaoluwa Temitope, Idowu Olawale, Lawrence Taiwo, Ojo Gbenga, Tiamiyu Farouk, Oladele Seun, Akiniyi Boluwatife, Olaoluwa Mutiu, Olakunle Omolofe, Olalere Samad, Edbadon Johnson, Oketunbi Kayode, Gbeyide Tomiwa, Oluwanisola Elmuqsit, Bathlomew John, Ibikunle James, Olamide Oluwaseyi, Yusuf Mohammed, Adebola Ibrahim, and Ajayi Muyiwa.

The suspects have voluntarily provided statements to the Commission and will be charged to court once the investigations are completed.