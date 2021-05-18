Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested five students of tertiary institutions in Ilorin for alleged internet fraud.

The suspects were all said to have been arrested at the Ilorin International Airport.

Four of the arrested suspects are students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete and a student of Kwara state Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The suspects are; Oladosu Olakunmi Olamilekan, Olaoye Jamiu Olarewaju, Alimi Abiodun, Toheed Muritala and Afolabi Kamaldeen.

The arrest follows an intelligence gathered by the commission about the arrival of the suspects who flew from Lagos to Ilorin on Monday, April 17, 2021, a source at the commission said.

Items recovered from them include a Mercedes Benz C300, phones and laptop.

The source said that “the suspects who have confessed to the crime had volunteered useful statements to the commission and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.”