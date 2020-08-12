The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal office has arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters popularly referred to as “Yahoo boys”.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Three of the suspects claim to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC), 19 are undergraduates, while 10 others say they are involved in other vocations.

At the point of their arrest, 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops, and some incriminating documents were recovered from them.

They would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.