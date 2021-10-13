Breaking News

EFCC arrests 22 persons for alleged internet fraud in Ogbomoso

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command, have arrested 22 persons for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects are Akintunde Ibrahim Olajide, Yusuf Taiye Afeez, Jimoh Idris Okikiola, Adeyemo Wariz Adegoke, Ademola Olalekan Saheed, Anif Abayomi Busayo, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobi, Ajadi Opeyemi Damilola,Peter Akanji Blessing,Olaoluwa Felix Oguniran, Agbei Shola Peter, Toheeb Adeagbo Tola, Ajayi Akinyinka Umar.

Others include Ibrahim Opeyemi Ishola, Samson Shonubi Oluwafemi, Oki Kayode Oluwadunsi, Durosamo Temitope Dickson, Akinremi Ridwan Abiodun, Ahmed Ogunyele and Olawore Ridwan Olalekan.

They were arrested based on intelligence about their alleged criminal operations, at their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Five automobiles, several cellphones, laptops, and other incriminating documents were recovered from them at the time of their arrest.

20 of the 22 suspects have been indicted by the investigation. They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

