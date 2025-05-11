The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians for alleged illegal mining operations in Ogere, Ogun State.

The suspects, identified as: Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo, Wasiu Ademola Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen, Ibrahim Yinusa, Saidu Shuaibu

were arrested during a Friday sting operation following surveillance and intelligence reports.

Items recovered from them are three trucks loaded with suspected ground lithium powder, Unidentified solid minerals, A Toyota 4Runner SUV, Mobile phones, ATM cards, and international passports, Samples of low-grade lithium, Four LED flashlights, Documents linked to the investigation.

The EFCC stated that the suspects will be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.