The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benue Zonal Office has arraigned the duo of Victor Charles and John Omaku before Justice Moris Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi over an alleged misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19million.

It was alleged that Mr Charles a former vice chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, (NUP), and John Omaku, former Chairman of the union, Benue State Chapter, agreed to dishonestly misappropriate N19,000,000 and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96 of the Penal Code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and

punishable under Section 97 of the same Law.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their pleas , prosecution counsel, George Chia-Yakua asked the court for a commencement date of trial

Barnabas Iorheghem who appeared for the first defendant, Victor Charles urged the court to admit his client to bail on liberal terms, noting that the defendant has been on EFCC’s administrative bail and has not failed to

respond to any of the Commission’s invitations.

Ikwe Adakole, counsel to the second defendant, John Omakwu, adopted the submissions of counsel to the first defendant in asking for bail for his client.

Justice Ikpambese admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million with one surety each in like sum.

Each surety must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and must not be below salary Grade Level 10 if they are civil servants.

He ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of their bail terms.

The case was adjourned till September 22, 2020 for trial.