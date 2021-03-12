Students of the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi in Edo State have taken to the Streets to protest what they described as collapse of Security architecture in the Country.

Carrying placards with different inscriptions, the Students moved round the town in their numbers to register their displeasure over the height of insecurity tearing the Nation apart.

#NewsFlash: Students of the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State protest what they described as collapse of Security architecture in the Country. The students moved round the town in their numbers to register their displeasure over rising insecurity. pic.twitter.com/VPVMwgXimN — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 12, 2021 Advertisement

Speaking to newsmen, they lamented the invasion of their School premises by the unknown gunmen who apprehended and kidnapped two of their fellow students .

They called on both Federal and state governments to declare a state of emergency on the Nations Security as well ensure the safe release of schoolmates.