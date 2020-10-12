The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Frank Okiye has been impeached on the grounds of financial misappropriation.

The impeachment of the Speaker followed a motion moved by the leader of the House, Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo I in the assembly, Yekini Idaiye.

The House immediately swore in Marcus Onobun, a member representing Esan West after Mr Ephraim Aluebhosele, the member representing Igueben State constituency, moved a motion to nominate the new speaker which was immediately seconded by Emmanuel Agbaje, the member representing Akoko-Edo II State constituency.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Roland Asoro who presided over the plenary after the impeachment put the motion to a voice vote where it enjoyed the support of all the members at plenary.

The new speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun upon his election, thanked the members for his election as new speaker of the House.

He thereafter dissolved all the house standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the House of their appointments.

Mr Onobun also constituted a three man committee to look into financial records of the House under the leadership of the former speaker and also placed the former speaker under three months suspension to allow for a peaceful transition.