The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party has assured the people of the state that the Godwin Obaseki administration will soon unveil a security strategy for the state.

Chairman of the party in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, said the strategy will ensure that the worsening security in the state becomes a thing of the past. The party chairman said this at a media briefing, in Benin, on Wednesday.

Aziegbemi said, “I can assure you that the government is working with the relevant agencies to provide adequate security in the state.

“The festive period will be hitch-free and I will urge the citizens to sleep (with their eyes closed). Governor Godwin Obaseki is not sleeping on the situation.

“The state government would soon come out with a strategy to check increasing insecurity in the state. That, I can assure you.”

Speaking on appointments so far made by the governor, he said, “It is not in our brief as a party to appoint personal aides for the governor, it is his prerogative.

“Whether he briefs us or not, they are his personal aides, that is why the party is in agreement with the appointment and he has done the right thing in appointing the right people into place.”