The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned politicians and the electorate in Edo and Ondo States against threatening the nation’s democracy and security during the forthcoming governorship elections holding on September 19 and October 10, respectively, in both states.

Mr Adamu said anyone who attempted to test the will of the security forces would be identified and brought to justice, “regardless of his political leanings.”

Addressing about 79 Police Mobile Force squadron commanders at a meeting in Abuja on Monday, the IG reiterated his pledge to ensure a level-playing field for all candidates during the polls, adding that the force would be professional and neutral.

He informed the officers that the details of their deployment and roles would form part of the discussions at the meeting.

While reviewing the internal security threats and re-evaluating police strategies, Adamu commended the PMF commanders for their critical roles in tackling the challenges, particularly in the North-East where PMF operatives are fighting alongside the military against the insurgents and bandits.

He knocked the commanders for disobeying the order and directives on illegal checkpoints and duties, noting that they would be held liable for any misconduct of their personnel, adding that this could attract serious disciplinary actions, including removal as squadron commander.