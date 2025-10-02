Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ), Agun Gbenga, slumped and died at an event in Benin Gbenga slumped shortly after delivering his goodwill message at an event put up by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), held at the Bishop Kell...

Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ), Agun Gbenga, slumped and died at an event in Benin

Gbenga slumped shortly after delivering his goodwill message at an event put up by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Benin.

Immediately he slumped, attendees at the event made efforts to revive him, but to no avail.

He was hurriedly rushed to the Military Based Hospital, Benin where he was confirmed dead.

The Commandant was amongst personality to be awarded at the event.