The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin on Wednesday voided Audu Ganiyu, the All Progressives Congress deputy governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kadiri Oshoakhemhe, had in a suit No: B/358/20 filed a case against the APC deputy governorship candidate and two others.

Delivering judgment in Benin City, the presiding judge, Justice H.A Courage-Ogbebor, said that Ganiyu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission in his Form EC9.

Ganiyu was the running mate of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the last governorship election won by Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party.