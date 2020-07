More than five persons have been injured during a clash between members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State.

Some hoodlums took advantage of the scuffle in front of the Palace of the Oba of Benin, shooting sporadically at protesters, causing mayhem.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his team had just left the palace when the protest began between members of both parties over a solidarity campaign.

Security agents were involved and normalcy has been restored.