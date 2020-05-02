The Edo state government in partnership with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital has renovated and set up an eight-bed isolation facility and a molecular biology diagnostic laboratory.

The eight bed isolation ward for COVID 19 patients is equipped with a PCR machine and a molecular diagnostic laboratory.

Governor Obaseki said the collaboration between the state government and Federal government have been tremendous in the face of rising cases of the coronavirus.

The Governor reassured residents of his administration’s determination to keep them safe and secure.