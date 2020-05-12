Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said investigation is already underway to unravel the cause of a clash between Army officers and members of the Edo state taskforce on Covid-19 lockdown.

The Governor disclosed this at the end of the state security council meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

He stressed that the investigation will help in forestalling similar occurrence in the state while harping on the importance of everybody working in synergy to defeat the virus.

however, the Commissioner of police in the state, Lawah Jimeta assured the people of a peaceful resolution of the issue at the end of the investigation.