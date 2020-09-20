Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal has again commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the just concluded Governorship election in Edo state is free, fair and devoid of violence.

Governor Tambuwal in a press statement he signed and made available to newsmen said the president’s Directive to all agencies involved in the conduct of the election is responsible for the peaceful conduct of the election.

The Governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, National and international observers, politicians, and the people of Edo for ensuring fairness, equity, and justice.

He said the decisive turning point in any major contest is not who wins but adherence to the ground rules that made it possible for a victor to emerge without squabbles.

According to Governor Tambuwal, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has laboured tirelessly over the past days, weeks and months to, first, bring Governor Godwin Obaseki, into its fold, and subsequently assemble at every available opportunity to rub minds and fine-tune their modalities, strategies and arrangements.

He said their collective resolve, borne out of their shared democratic values, team spirit and concern for the people as their primary constituency galvanized them to work within the ambits of the spirit and letter of the law.

The Governor said all that played out in the Saturday election in Edo wouldn’t have been possible if the international community had left everything to chance.

He said the international community listened patiently to cries for justice and level playing ground; and, at the appropriate time they weighed in on the side of the people.

Bayelsa Governor congratulates Obaseki

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has also congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, on his victory in Saturday’s Governorship Election.

Governor Diri said Obaseki’s resounding victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was a triumph for democracy and, indeed, the people of Edo State.

The Governor in a statement by his Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, observed that people’s power, as expressed in the Edo election, remained the most potent force in any democracy.

Governor Fintiri congratulates Obaseki

Similarly, Governor of Adamawa State Governor Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his victory at the poll.

The Governor said it is a victory well deserved given his widespread acceptance across the state.

Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who is also the vice-chairman of the PDP National campaign committee urged Governor Obaseki and the PDP to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition and dedicate himself to re-uniting the people and be the Governor to all.

He encouraged Governor Obaseki to write his name in gold as one who changed the politics

of Edo state by putting god-fatherism to rest.