A younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State identified as Frederick Shaibu has been kidnapped by gunmen while taking his kids to school in Irhiri, Benin.

As of the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family.

The incident according to a family source happened on Monday.

The source said, “They attacked him and took him away.

It happened in the Aruogba area, Irhiri around 07 am when he was driving his children to school.

The children were left by the gunmen who took their father away.

The incident has however been reported to security agencies, they have not made any contact with the family.

“It is believed that the kidnappers came through the Ogba River because people who witnessed the incident said they went through the bushes that lead to the riverside.

“Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and reunited with his family.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.