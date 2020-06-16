The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr Shaibu announced this in a letter addressed to the Ward II Chairman, Etsako West Local government on Tuesday.

His resignation is coming few hours after his principal, governor Obaseki announced his resignation from the party.

” I write in pursuant of article 9.5 (a) (i) of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to formally resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever.”