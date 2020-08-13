The governorship campaign of the People’s Democratic Party has continued to record more successes, touring many more local government areas and receiving more than 3,000 defectors from the All Progressives Congress in Owan East.

Wherever you go, we will go” has become the order of the day as the PDP’s ward to ward campaign train arrived in Owan East local government area of the state.

The PDP received over three thousand defectors to the party ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

The Governor and candidate of the party who led the campaign to the area promised to reciprocate their support if reelected.

Governor Obaseki and other leaders of the party are overwhelmed with the support from the people.

In all of these, the only thing that matters is that this support counts in in the favor of the party at the ballot.