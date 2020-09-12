The coaliton of Arewa elders and youths in Edo state have endorsed the Governorship candidate of the All progressives congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to become the next governor of the state.

The group says with his leadership qualities, Mr Ize-Iyamu will govern Edo state well.

#NewsFlash: Coaliton of Arewa elders and youths in Edo state endorse Governorship candidate @OfficialAPCNg, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to become the next governor of the state. pic.twitter.com/w489DlBzDx — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 12, 2020

At a meeting in Benin city with senator Ibrahim shekarau,the group say the present administration in the state has not done anything to better the fortunes of the state.

Accepting the endorsement on behalf of the candidate, former Governor of Kano state, Ibrahim shekarau, thanked the group for the support.

He said the group shouldn’t stop at endorsements alone but to go all out to preach the message of the simple agenda.