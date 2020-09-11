Former Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Imohimi Edgal has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police in charge of the Nigeria Police Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS).

The announcement was made on Thursday by the force headquarters.

The statement said Mr Edgal’s deployment to the Federal SARS by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu will help to reposition the outfit with a view of tackling violent crimes across the country.

Speaking on Thursday at the SARS head office in Abuja, Edgal called on citizens to report excesses of operatives of the unit across the country.

He also released special hotlines for complaints or any other actions against any SARS operatives who is going against the operational procedures of the unit.

He gave out the citizens’ complaint hotlines as: 08121226468, 08081911644, and 09095097307. Others are: 08055911306 and 08062856290.

Until his appointment, Mr Edgal was the commissioner of police in Akwa Ibom state.