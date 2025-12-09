ECOWAS Ministers have opened the 55th Security Council Meeting with concerns over rising insecurity in the region and renewed calls for stronger commitment from member states....

ECOWAS Ministers have opened the 55th Security Council Meeting with concerns over rising insecurity in the region and renewed calls for stronger commitment from member states.

The Council also applauds ECOWAS and Nigeria’s leadership in defending democracy.

Officials say elections are increasingly triggering tensions, as the bloc manages the coup in Guinea Bissau, the attempted coup in Benin, and continues negotiations with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

ECOWAS reports 7.6 million people displaced across the region, up from 7.4 million in March. The Council says it remains committed to strengthening stability and maintaining unity.