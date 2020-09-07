The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS on Monday issued a new appeal for Mali to make a “swift” transition to civilian rule following a military coup on August 18.

Current chairman of the bloc, Niger’s president, Mamadou Issoufou while speaking at the start of the summit in the Nigerien capital, Niamey on Monday said it is the duty of the bloc to ensure the return of democratic and civilian authority in Mali.

He said the community will provide all the help it can give to help the transitional authority and the people of Mali.