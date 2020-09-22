President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the Kaduna State Government to keep up its laudable investmentefforts and surpass the impressive results already attained.

The President was Special Guest at the fifth edition of the Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit holding virtually.

He commends the Kaduna State Government for its efforts to establish its credentials as the investment destination of choice in Nigeria.

The president spoke after Governor Nasir El Rufai said the state has attracted both domestic and foreign investments worth about $800 million since 2015, with investors pledging a further $2.1bn.

Advertisement

He further commended efforts of the government for establishing its credentials as the investment destination of choice in Nigeria.

The President says testimonies to that effect further affirms the ranking of the state as Number One for Ease of Doing Business by the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2018.

But he wants the government to keep up the laudable efforts and surpass the impressive results already attained.