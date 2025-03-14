President Bola Tinubu has explained the rationale behind his administration’s economic reforms, saying the primary motive was protecting the interests of future generations.

He said this at the State House in Abuja when he received a delegation of former National Assembly colleagues from the aborted Third Republic, during which he served as a Senator representing Lagos West.

The President highlighted the challenges faced at the beginning of his administration, especially economic and social issues, and expressed his gratitude for the delegation’s support in addressing these difficulties.

President Tinubu noted the firm adherence to democratic tenets is the best route to economic, social, and political development of Nigeria.

Senator Emmanuel Chiedoziem Nwaka, who spoke on behalf of the group, expressed his delight at some of the programmes that the President Tinubu administration had implemented, especially the Nigerian Education Loan Fund and the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation.