The Enugu state Chamber Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture has requested that government should extend tax holiday to companies on Corporate Tax, waive the Value Added Tax and reduce the burden on Personal Income Tax, to enable them pull through the Covid-19-induced economic crisis.

The Chamber also appealed that its request be granted to keep businesses afloat.

Acknowledging the requests, the Deputy Governor,Cecelia Ezeilo promised to present the matter before the Governor.

Like other countries, Nigeria faces an economic crisis, with over 80 million citizens living in extreme poverty.

The post-COVID 19 survival of SMEs may well be determined by the level of assistance it gets from government.