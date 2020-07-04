The Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Governor confirmed this in a statement personally signed by him on Saturday.

The statement says the Governor and some of his close aides tested positive for the virus, although presently not showing any symptoms, they have gone into self isolation in line with safety protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Governor Umahi says he is working from home and will be conducting all meetings virtually.

He directed his deputy to take over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic to protect Ebonyi people.

Governor Umahi appealed to the people of Ebonyi state to take the NCDC’s protocols more seriously.