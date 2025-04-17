The Joint security forces in Imo State is set to deploy personnel to all flash points in the State to ensure a hitch free Easter celebration.

They say this effort is in line with their commitment to ensure the State is safe for the residents and those coming for Easter celebration and also use their presence to send strong signal to criminals who have plans to launch attack on innocent residents of Imo State during the celebration to shelve such dastardly plans

The state Commissioner of police Aboki Danjuma said this while addressing operatives of joint security Taskforce in Owerri the Imo State capital.